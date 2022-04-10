Dean starts off the show by sharing something new he learned about Dave Schwan, that he is left handed! Then Dean and Dave talk about the challenges they’ve faced being left handed. Next Dean takes some time to honor the life of longtime WGN Weatherman Jim Ramsey who passed away last week. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about hospitalizations slowly going down, an update on who can get the 4th booster shot and mixing vaccines will enhance response. Dr. Most also takes listener questions and to finish Dr. Most explains why life expectancy has gone down over this past year.

Next Dean talks about favorite supporting actors and takes listener suggestions.

Dean shares an interview he had with Actor Sean Hayes at the Goodman Theatre where they talk about Good Night, Oscar and Sean shows off his piano playing skills.

Actor Ethan Slater join Dean in studio to talk about his career and his current role playing Max Weinbaum, in Good Night, Oscar now playing at the Goodman Theatre.

Later on Dean shares an interview he did with Actor Jake Gyllenhaal where they chat about the new thriller movie Jake stars in titled Ambulance.

Film Director Michael Bay sat down with Dean to talk about him filming Transformers in Chicago and his new film Ambulance.

Foodtime with Dean this week is all about grilling! After spending Opening Day last week at Wrigley Field, Dean and the WGN-TV crew will be at the White Sox home opener on Tuesday.

Deborah Morganfield, Executive Director – Meals on Wheels on Northeastern Illinois, joined Dean to talk about what Meals on Wheels is doing to help people get food. Deborah also talks about their upcoming Gala on May 6th!