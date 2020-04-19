Dean Richards remembers Brian Dennehy

Actor Brian Dennehy attends the premiere of “The Seagull” at BMCC Tribeca PAC, during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, April 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Robert Fall, Artistic Director at the Goodman Theatre, joins Dean to reminisce stories about Brian Dennehy. Dennehy won two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, and six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Dennehy gained recognition after his role as Sheriff Will Teasle in First Blood.

Dean remembers Brian Dennehy through his previous interviews with him. First, Dean plays a 2006 interview where Dennehy talks about why Chicago is his “spiritual home” as well as his time in television, film, and theater. In the second interview, Dean revisits a 2014 conversation where Dennehy recalls his favorite memories of Roy Leonard.