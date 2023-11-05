Dean, Dave, and Jim ring in the holiday season with the annual show at TreeTime in Lake Barrington! The crew is joined by Dr. Kevin Most, Kyle Weisner owner of Victory Auto Wreckers, the Cast of Beautiful: The Carole King from the Marriott Theatre Box, and the owners of TreeTime Laurie and Joe Kane. Dean also conducts wedding vow renewals and a wedding!

