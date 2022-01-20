Dean Richards’ Food Time Show PARENTS’ Food Awards 2022

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But for busy schedules, breakfast can often be overlooked and, in some cases, unhealthy. Karen Cicero, one of the senior editors at parents.com, joins host Dean Richards to explain this year’s winners for best breakfast foods for families on the go. These meals are easy and require little to no cooking in order to get even the busiest of families well-fed and ready to start their morning off right.

See more in PARENTS’ Jan/Feb issue, available now, or on parents.com