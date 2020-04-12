Dean Richards’ Easter Sunday Morning | April 12th, 2020 | Tom Skilling, Dr. Kevin Most and Dennis DeYoung

Tom Skilling starts the show off to give an update about how he has been recovering since his gastric bypass surgery five weeks ago. Skilling discusses when he decided to get help for his weight problem and what it was like to go through the surgery. Skilling talks about what the surgery entailed and listeners call in to ask Tom questions and wish him well.

Scott Weiner is the co-owner of the West Town Bakery and Diner. Weiner spreads some Easter cheer on the Sunday morning show as he gives away four Easter dinners to families, churches, and charities in need.

When will we see normalcy in our lives? How can we maintain our healthy exercising without gyms? Can I reuse my masks? Can I hug my grandchildren? These are all questions asked by you, the listener. Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news.

Styx singer Dennis DeYoung joins the phone line to talk about his time during the quarantine. DeYoung also talks about his latest and last album 26 East, Vol. 1 which includes his track “To The Good Old Days” with Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon.

David Tamarkin, an editor at Epicurious, talks with Dean about Epicurious’ 10-day meal plan, “Cooking Through It.” The meal plan gives you ten days of easy recipes and meals that you can make during the pandemic, including variations you can use if your grocery store doesn’t have the required ingredients. Visit their website to view all 10 days and to cook along with the editors at Epicurious.