Dean Richards is joined by the legendary Carol Burnett to reminisce about Carol’s career, her relationship with Lucille Ball, and talk about her upcoming show in Chicago next week and more!
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
PHOTO: Tim Conway and Carol Burnett during the taping of her final show in 1978. (George Brich/AP)
