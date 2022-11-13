Dean Richards is live at Treetime for the annual Treetime Holiday Spectacular. Dean is joined by Frank Ferrante about Groucho and Cabaret ZaZou. Dean also interviews Santa about WGN Radio hosts that are on the naughty list. Plus, the Eddie Korosa Polka Band plays a special version of ’12 Days of Christmas’ featuring Dean and the team. Plus, Chef Any Murray and, Treetime Christmas Creations Owners, Joe and Laurie Kane talk about what’s special at Treetime this holiday season.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction