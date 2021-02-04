Dean debuts new ‘Tell Me Something Good’ segment with a Chicago music organization

Sharing Notes has been bringing music to hospitals in the Chicagoland area since 2012. Executive Director Liz Burgess says music has a unique way of soothing and connecting families to patients. Burgess also discusses how Sharing Notes has adjusted during the pandemic to keep bringing bedside joy. Visit the Sharing Notes website for more information and to see more of the good that Sharing Notes is doing in Chicago.

