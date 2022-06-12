Dane Neal is in for Dean this week, but we still get to hear from Dean! Dean calls in from Graceland to give a review of the new Elvis movie and say hi to the crew.

Then Dane previews the Sunday race day slate with interviews from Jill Gregory, EVP and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway, and then race car drivers, Derek Thorn, Alex Palou, and Martin Truex.

Switching gears to music, Dane welcomes Matthew Ramsey of the county group Old Dominion to chat about the group’s upcoming performance in Chicago with Kenny Chesney.

With summer finally, here Dane calls in Grill Masters Tim Scheer and Scott Thomas to talk all things grilling.

Dane then highlights local events and places around the city including the Westmont Cruises, Geja’s Cafe, and the Trotter Beer Fest.