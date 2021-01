Dean Richards begins the show by reflecting on the events that happened at the United States Capitol last week. Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Greenville, Tennessee.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the U.K. and the South African COVID-19 variants, how contagious they are, and how they're different. Dean also shares a new mask tip that helps to not fog up his glasses.