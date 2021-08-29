Comedy legend Ed Asner passes away at 91

Comedy legend Ed Asner passed away this morning. Known for his 5 time Emmy-winning performance as Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, voice of Carl Fredrickson in Up and so many more. Dean reflects on his interviews with the prolific actor and Chicago Roots with the University of Chicago, a city cab driver, and Founding member of The Compass Players which, to all you comedy fans out there will be known as Second City.
