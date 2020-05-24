Chicago Music Cares is bringing you local Chicago music for a good cause

Chicago Music Cares is a nonprofit that is looking to bring the music community together to support others in times of need. Chicago Music Cares is launching a live stream event on May 30th that will highlight the talents of musicians all across Chicago. The event will feature 40+ performances of and the proceeds will go directly to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. To watch the stream at 7:00pm on Saturday, May 30th visit their Facebook page.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction