Listen Now
Pete McMurray

Chicago Music Cares is bringing you local Chicago music for a good cause

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Music: Food for Life “Stay at Home” Concert

Chicago Music Cares is a nonprofit that is looking to bring the music community together to support others in times of need. Chicago Music Cares is launching a live stream event on May 30th that will highlight the talents of musicians all across Chicago. The event will feature 40+ performances of and the proceeds will go directly to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. To watch the stream at 7:00pm on Saturday, May 30th visit their Facebook page.

Share this story

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories