Tom Dreesen a local comedian of great renown comes to talk about his newest show coming to The Comedy Shrine, and his new book as well as sharing a few memories about his time as a comedian.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for Tom’s Saturday, August 28, 2021 8pm performance at: The Comedy Shrine Theater 2228 Fox Valley Center Drive inside the Fox Valley Mall can call the box office at 630-585-0300 or go to our website at: http://www.comedyshrine.com