Chicago Architecture Center reopens their tours

Passengers take in the sights as they head east down the Chicago River during an architectural boat tour of Chicago Saturday, May 3, 2008. From soaring skyscrapers to basic bungalows, the city’s varied architecture has earned the city a reputation that attracts visitors to the city seeking examples of what famous designer Daniel Burnham called his “Paris on the prairie.” In the center background is the nearly-completed Trump International Hotel & Tower. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Lynn Osmond is the President of the Chicago Architecture Center and joins Dean Richards to discuss the reopening of the CAC’s famous walking and boat tours. Osmond says there are a few obstacles the CAC faces for the river tours but that they plan to start on June 26th. Osmond says that the walking tours start next week on June 20th and discusses a few of the changes in Chicago’s architecture.

