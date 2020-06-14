Chicago Architecture Center reopens their tours

Lynn Osmond is the President of the Chicago Architecture Center and joins Dean Richards to discuss the reopening of the CAC’s famous walking and boat tours. Osmond says there are a few obstacles the CAC faces for the river tours but that they plan to start on June 26th. Osmond says that the walking tours start next week on June 20th and discusses a few of the changes in Chicago’s architecture.
