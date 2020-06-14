Chicago Architecture Center reopens their tours

Dean opens the show up by talking with the Sunday crew about their scary movie memories in light of the anniversary of 'Jaws'. Then, listeners chime in with the scariest movies they've seen.

Chicago's Phase 3 includes the reopening of many services including outdoor locations like the Chicago Riverwalk. Michelle Woods is the Project Director for the Chicago Riverwalk and joins the show to discuss the reopening of one of Chicago's most beautiful walks. (39:05)