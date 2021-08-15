Blue Man Group is back at the Briar Street Theatre

Mary Grisolano, Blue Man Group Managing Director formerly the GM of Blue Man Group Chicago, comes on with Dean to talk about the reopening of the Briar Street Theatre, as well as the Blue Man Group coming back to the stage. Mary gives us all the security and safety standards that are in place to keep audiences safe while they are in attendance, and finally some of the changeups to the show. Shows start Wednesday August 18th.
