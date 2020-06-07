Black Ensemble Theater is eradicating racism with theater and educational outreach

The Black Ensemble Theater was created 44 years ago. Jackie Taylor, the founder and CEO, says she created the ensemble to “eradicate racism.” Taylor tells Dean Richards that over the years she has learned that music and her productions have helped tremendously in uniting her audiences. Taylor also says the Black Ensemble Theater is looking forward to and planning for a reopening as soon as they are able.
