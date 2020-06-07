Black Ensemble Theater is eradicating racism with theater and educational outreach

Today's show starts out with WGN-TV reporters Marcella Raymond and Ben Bradley who share their stories from the front lines of the protests and riots.

The SpaceX Dragon docked to the International Space Station this morning after a 19 hour flight in orbit. Throughout the morning Dean talked with various guests to discuss the historic launch and docking. The space guests included former astronaut Mike Massimino, Chief of Newsroom at the Johnson Space Center, Kelly Humphries, and Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium, Michelle Nichols. Listen to all of our space themed segments below in honor of SpaceX and NASA's historic mission.