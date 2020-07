In the wake of Regis Philbin passing, Dean and the Sunday Morning Team pay homage to the TV host throughout the entire show. Dave Schwan's "Far Flung Forecast" takes us to South Bend where Regis attended college; Dean plays back a few of his favorite interview clips from over the years, and more.

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, and he joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest COVID news including the progress in getting a vaccine. Dr. Most also answers listener questions and discusses the effects of the summer heat on us as it pertains to Covid. (15:46)