‘Awards really should be for young people, to encourage them’ – Remembering Stephen Sondheim

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim poses after being awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at the Guildhall in London, on Sept. 27, 2018. Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century, has died at age 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by his Texas-based attorney, Rick Pappas, who told The New York Times the composer died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home in Roxbury, Conn. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, one of the legendary figures of American musical theater, has died at the age of 91. In 2015, Sondheim was in Chicago to accept the Carl Sandburg Literacy Award presented by the Chicago Public Library foundation. During that visit, he spoke with WGN’s Dean Richards:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Entertainment Report

More Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime

Popular