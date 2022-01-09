Are children safer in the classroom? Dr. Kevin Most discusses

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards to talk COVID-19 updates. Dr. Most discusses the safety of children in schools during the spike of the omicron variant and whether or not children should be learning in-person or virtually. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts with questions from listeners.
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter