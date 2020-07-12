André De Shields and the producer of virtual ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ performance

A virtual performance of ‘Sweet Home Chicago‘ featured 100 of Chicago’s best performers and artists to raise funds for Illinois artists. Dean Richards talks with Scott Silberstein, a multi-Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, composer and director who put the all-star video together. Plus, Andre De Shields talks about his performance in the video and why it was such a special video for him to participate in.
