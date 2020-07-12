André De Shields and the producer of virtual ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ performance

Dean has been cooking up great summer dishes on the WGN-TV morning news show. On radio side, he talks more about great summer side dishes and asks listeners to chime in with their favorites. Check out a few homemade baked bean recipes from listeners, below.

From 847 caller: 3 lrg can pork and beans. Bacon 1/2 lb cut to 2-3" strips. Brown sugar. Ketchup and dry mustard. Add 1/3 of beans to pot. Layer on some ketchup-brown sugar- dry mustard-bacon. Repeat 2 more time. Bake covered an hour or so. Bake another 45 minutes uncovered.