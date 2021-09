The Goodman Theatre, located in downtown Chicago, is seen Wednesday, March 24, 2004, before the showing gospel musical “Crowns.” The theater is the city’s most established theater with a $13.5 million annual budget and 26,250 subscribers and just one of a large diverse selection of small and large theaters in the Chicago area experienceing an explosion thirty years after America starting taking notice in the ’70s. Outside of New York, no other American city can boast somany large and small theaters. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Dean Richards Sunday Morning takes a look at the newest show opening at The Goodman Theatre. ‘American Marichi’ is the story of family, love, and tradition. Joining Dean Richards on the show is the director of ‘American Marichi,’ Henry Godinez. He is also the Resident Artistic Associate at Goodman Theatre.

