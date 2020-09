Dean begins the show by remembering his mom, Ann. Then, Dave Schwan delivers your weekly Far Flung Forecast from New Rochelle, New York.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news including the reopening of states and the precautions that will be taken for Election Day. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts from listeners about the virus. (21:23)