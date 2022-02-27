A panel of experts discuss the crisis in Ukraine

A woman shows a peace sign in front of a Russian WWII tank at the Soviet War Memorial at the bolevard ‘Strasse des 17. Juni’ alongside a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Dean Richards talked with a few different guests about the war in Ukraine throughout the Sunday morning show.

Tom Mockaitis, Professor of History at DePaul University, talks about the support from NATO and the U.S. to Ukraine and the ruthlessness that we’ve seen from Putin in the past.

Richard Farkas, Professor of Political Science at DePaul University, discusses the crisis in Ukraine and how Putin’s invasion has turned the international diplomacy clock back 75 years.

Lydia Tkaczuk, President of the Ukrainian National Museum, talks about her family in Ukraine and their experience throughout the past week. She says you can visit UCCA.org to donate and help Ukraine.