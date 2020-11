Dean, Dave and Andy reminisce on last week's Treetime Special, especially their recreating of famous scenes from 'It's A Wonderful Life.' Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from the birthplace of Rutherford B. Hayes.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers and news. Dr. Most says we may have lost a week or two of progress during the election. He says we've become a little relaxed in restaurants and grocery stores and that we're "not as diligent as we were before."