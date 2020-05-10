Listen Now
Pete McMurray

88 theaters raise funds for Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Theatre Relief Fund T-Shirts

‘This Week in Theater’ features Aaron Aptaker, the Director of Audience Experience at the Steppenwolf Theatre. Aptaker helped create The Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund, a “League of Chicago Theatres initiative that directly assists theatre workers who have lost work as a result of COVID-19 and are facing financial uncertainty.” Visit steppenwolf.org or creativeswhocare.org to donate or purchase their new t-shirt design. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Workers Relief Fund.

Share this story

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular