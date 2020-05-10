88 theaters raise funds for Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund

‘This Week in Theater’ features Aaron Aptaker, the Director of Audience Experience at the Steppenwolf Theatre. Aptaker helped create The Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund, a “League of Chicago Theatres initiative that directly assists theatre workers who have lost work as a result of COVID-19 and are facing financial uncertainty.” Visit steppenwolf.org or creativeswhocare.org to donate or purchase their new t-shirt design. 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Workers Relief Fund.
