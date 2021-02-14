17-year-old Korey Ziemkowski is helping those in need with “Micro-Pantries”

Korey Ziemkowski in front of one of her Micro-Pantries in Lansing, IL

Dean Richards’ “Tell Me Something Good” segment features 17-year-old Korey Ziemkowski from Lansing, IL this week. Ziemkowski started “Lansing Micro-Pantries” for those in need of food. Ziemkowski’s three micro-pantries in Lansing are small cabinets that she and individuals within the community keep stocked with food. Ziemkowski says the process is 100% anonymous for those who may be in need of help. For more information and how you can donate, visit the Lansing Micro-Pantries Facebook page.

