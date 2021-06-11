WTTW’S Geoffrey Baer: ‘Chicago on Vacation’, ‘The Great Chicago Quiz Show’ marathon

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to WTTW’sGeoffrey Baer about ‘Chicago on Vacation’, exploring the history of the places Chicagoans have been visiting for generations, helping plan your next adventure. You’ll find 20 of the best vacation destinations within driving distance of Chicago – whether you seek stunning hiking trails, wild water parks, tranquil beaches, or just a quick escape from the city. Plus, Dave and Geoffrey test each other’s knowledge on the Windy City.
Popular
Dave Plier
Fridays 7-10pm
Saturdays 4-7pm