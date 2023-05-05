A collection of bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons are seen on the top shelf right, among other fine whiskies at the “Far Bar,” located in the…
A collection of bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons are seen on the top shelf right, among other fine whiskies at the “Far Bar,” located in the historic Far East Building in the heart of Little Tokyo in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Buttery, smooth, oaky. These are characteristics of the best bourbons, and a growing cult of aficionados is willing to pay an astonishing amount of money for these increasingly scarce premium spirits — and even bend or break laws. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A collection of bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons are seen on the top shelf right, among other fine whiskies at the “Far Bar,” located in the…
A collection of bottles of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons are seen on the top shelf right, among other fine whiskies at the “Far Bar,” located in the historic Far East Building in the heart of Little Tokyo in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Buttery, smooth, oaky. These are characteristics of the best bourbons, and a growing cult of aficionados is willing to pay an astonishing amount of money for these increasingly scarce premium spirits — and even bend or break laws. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)