PHOTO: Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks about her work and gender equality during a panel discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to WGN-TV political reporter Paul Lisnek about the passing of Justice Ginsburg, her legacy and the political battle already brewing with comments made by Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden about her replacement.