WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Larry Potash from the WGN Morning News to talk about new episodes of ‘Backstory’ on Saturday nights at 6pm. For more information visit wgntv.com/backstory/.
WGN-TV’s Larry Potash: New episodes of ‘Backstory’: Enduring legacy of The Playboy Clubs, JFK’s 1962 Chicago visit, History of bronzeville
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Larry Potash of ‘Backstory’. Courtesy of WGN-TV/Nexstar
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm