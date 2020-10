WGN Radio’s Dave Plier looks back at his interviews with comedy icon Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy from Pop TV’s and Netflix’s ‘Schitt’s Creek’, which just completed its journey from a cult-favorite comedy to an Emmy Award breaker, sweeping all categories including for Outstanding Comedy Series, with its sixth and final season. It’s the first basic cable series ever to win in the category. For more information visit poptv.com/schittscreek.