WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
Pumpkin carved by Lauren Lapka. (Lauren Lapka / WGN Radio)
by: Ben Anderson
Posted: Oct 28, 2022 / 08:42 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 28, 2022 / 08:42 PM CDT
WGN Radio’s Lauren Lapka joins Dave Plier to share her impressive pumpkin carving skills along with her most horrifying paranormal experience!
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm