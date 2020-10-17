A WGN Radio tradition: Culled from a vintage conversation recorded in 1982, the late WGN radio legend Eddie Schwartz is joined by late Chicago Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe to talk about Resurrection Mary, Archer Avenue and other ghostly stories around Chicago.
WGN Radio Flashback: Supernatural Chicago with Eddie Schwartz & Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe
