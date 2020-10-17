WGN Radio Flashback: Supernatural Chicago with Eddie Schwartz & Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WGN Radio’s Eddie Schwartz

A WGN Radio tradition: Culled from a vintage conversation recorded in 1982, the late WGN radio legend Eddie Schwartz is joined by late Chicago Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe to talk about Resurrection Mary, Archer Avenue and other ghostly stories around Chicago.

What is your favorite Chicago ghost story?

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Dave Plier
Fridays 10pm-1am
Saturdays 4-7pm DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular