WGN Radio Flashback: Supernatural Chicago with Eddie Schwartz & Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, songs include ‘Just in Time’, ‘Autumn Leaves’, ‘You Make Me Feel So Young’, ‘Without a Song’ and ‘Dream’. Plus, conversations with journalist Bill Boggs, who interviewed Sinatra countless times over his career, and music producer Charles Granata about Frank’s earliest days in the recording studio. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to 'play WGN Radio on Tune In'!