A WGN Radio tradition: Culled from a vintage recording in 1982, WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares a conversation between the late WGN radio legend Eddie Schwartz and late Chicago Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe to talk about Resurrection Mary, Archer Avenue and other ghostly stories around Chicago.
What is your favorite Chicago ghost story?
WGN Radio Flashback: Supernatural Chicago with Eddie Schwartz & Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe
A WGN Radio tradition: Culled from a vintage recording in 1982, WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares a conversation between the late WGN radio legend Eddie Schwartz and late Chicago Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe to talk about Resurrection Mary, Archer Avenue and other ghostly stories around Chicago.