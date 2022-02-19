WGN Morning News’ Mike Toomey: Celebrating TV’s Caped Crusader; Previews upcoming ‘Comedy for Cancer’ Event

Comedian Mike Toomey from the WGN Morning News joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about one of their favorite TV characters of all-time, Adam West as ‘Batman’. Plus, Mike previews the upcoming ‘Comedy for Cancer’ event that he is headlining with comedian Rocky LaPorte. Enjoy a night of hilarious comics and amazing company at the historic Tivoli Theatre while supporting an effort to cure cancer through basic science research. Comedy for Cancer takes place on Thursday, February 24th at 7:30pm. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with an opening reception and light bites from local restaurants. Tickets are $75 per person and include lite bites from local restaurants. For tickets, visit hfoundation.org.
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm