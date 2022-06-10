Wendy Snyder joins Dave Plier as she is back and filling in for Bob Sirott on Thursday June 16th and Friday June 17th from 6-10am. Dave & Wendy also talk about a recent article highlighting life-long snubs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Wendy Snyder Returns to WGN Radio, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snubs
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Wendy, Elvis Costello and Dave Plier at WGN Radio in 2015.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm