KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: A general view as fans tailgate prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs…
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: A general view as fans tailgate prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: A general view as fans tailgate prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs…
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: A general view as fans tailgate prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)