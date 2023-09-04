WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks backyard autumn grilling, tailgating tips and more with Weber Ambassador Kevin Kolman.
A Weber Grill from Weber Inc. with a plethora of grilled eats perfect for summer [Image Credit: Business Wire]
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
A Weber Grill from Weber Inc. with a plethora of grilled eats perfect for summer [Image Credit: Business Wire]
by: Julian Saldierna
Posted:
Updated:
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks backyard autumn grilling, tailgating tips and more with Weber Ambassador Kevin Kolman.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm