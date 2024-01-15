WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to 15-year old Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, about her beautiful book ‘We Dream a World’, the importance of activism and the ways that Dr. King’s message and mission can continue.
We Dream a World: Yolanda Renee King, Granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King
