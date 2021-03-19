Upcoming ‘Mister Kelly’s’ feature documentary puts famed Chicago nightclub on Rush Street in the spotlight

Dave Plier
Posted: / Updated:

Legendary Chicago club Mister Kelly’s (Photo courtesy Newberry Library)

David Marienthal joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his father’s famed Chicago entertainment venue ‘Mister Kelly’s and the documentary he has in the works. The list of celebrity interviews includes Lily Tomlin, Woody Allen, Bob Newhart, the Smothers Brothers, Dick Gregory, Lainie Kazan, Dick Cavett, Shecky Greene, David Steinberg, Robert Klein, Ramsey Lewis and many others. To support the release and to find out more, visit misterkellyschicago.com.

Share this story

Dave Plier
Fridays 7-10pm
Saturdays 4-7pm DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular