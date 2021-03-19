Upcoming ‘Mister Kelly’s’ feature documentary puts famed Chicago nightclub on Rush Street in the spotlight

David Marienthal joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his father’s famed Chicago entertainment venue ‘Mister Kelly’s and the documentary he has in the works. The list of celebrity interviews includes Lily Tomlin, Woody Allen, Bob Newhart, the Smothers Brothers, Dick Gregory, Lainie Kazan, Dick Cavett, Shecky Greene, David Steinberg, Robert Klein, Ramsey Lewis and many others. To support the release and to find out more, visit misterkellyschicago.com.

