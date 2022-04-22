Legendary actor Henry Winkler joined Dave Plier, who filled in for Bob Sirott, shared details about the new season of “Barry,” his many acting roles, and the appreciation Henry has for his fans. They also talked about his memorabilia from ‘Happy Days’ and a new book to be released next year.
