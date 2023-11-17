TV legend Henry Winkler joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his journey in life, on television and in the movies from his memoir ‘Being Henry: The Fonz & Beyond’. Stories of his childhood, challenges with dyslexia, his time at Emerson College and Yale, auditions, first roles, TV shows from ‘Happy Days’ to ‘Barry’, movies from ‘Night Shift to The Waterboy’ and more. To purchase Henry’s new book, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Being-Henry-Fonz-Beyond/dp/1250888093.
TV Legend Henry Winkler LIVE in Studio on his memoir ‘Being Henry: The Fonz & Beyond’
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
