WGN Radio’s Dave welcomes TV icon James Burrows to talk about his new book: ‘Directed by James Burrows: Five Decades of Stories from the Legendary Director of Taxi, Cheers, Frasier, Friends, Will & Grace, and More’. All this from the man who helped launch the careers of Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Woody Harrelson, Jennifer Aniston, Debra Messing, and Melissa McCarthy, to name a few.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction