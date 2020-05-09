Listen Now
Matt Bubala

‘Those Were the Day’s’ Celebrates 50 Years, Spring Edition of ‘Nostalgia Digest’ with Radio Hall of Famer Chuck Schaden and Steve Darnall

Dave Plier

PHOTO: Chuck Schaden, Steve Darnall and WGN Radio’s Dave Plier 2017.

Radio Hall of Famer Chuck Schaden looks back at the very beginnings of his long-running radio show ‘Those Were the Days’ which celebrates 50 years this month, interviews with Jack Benny and the stars of the golden age of radio, and the spring edition of ‘Nostalgia Digest’ magazine (and a special discount in partnership with the ‘WGN Radio Theater’) with Steve Darnall. For more information, visit nostalgiadigest.com.

