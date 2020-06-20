Listen Now
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini

This week on “The Sinatra Hours”

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: The Sinatra Hours. (Photo Courtesy of Dave Plier)

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, you’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Summer Me, Winter Me’, ‘You Will Be My Music’, ‘Just the Way You Are’ and a rare LIVE version of ‘My Kind of Town’. Plus a conversation about Frank’s early years as a teen idol with Chicago’s own John Vincent and a story about Frank’s unofficial association with Jack Daniels. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

Share this story

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular