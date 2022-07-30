Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian, center, warms up with teammates at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday,…
Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian, center, warms up with teammates at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian, center, warms up with teammates at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday,…
Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian, center, warms up with teammates at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)