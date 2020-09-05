This Sunday on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier: The Music of Award Winning Songwriter Sammy Cahn

Dave Plier
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Sammy Cahn on The Sinatra Hours

This Sunday morning (September 6th) on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, we salute ‘The Music of Award Winning Songwriter Sammy Cahn. You’ll hear classics ‘Come Dance with Me’, ‘Love & Marriage’, ‘Meet Me at the Copa’, ‘September of My Years’ and ‘Pocket Full of Miracles’. Plus, Dave’s conversation Roger Hall, Director of the Sammy (Cahn) Film Awards and a classic interview with WGN Radio legend Roy Leonard and Sammy Cahn. It all starts Sunday at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

Share this story

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular