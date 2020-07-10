This Sunday on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier: The Music & Friendship of ‘The Rat Pack’!

PHOTO: In this May 22, 1978 file photo, Frank Sinatra, right, sings along with fellow “Rat Pack” members Dean Martin, left, and Sammy Davis Jr., at a fund-raising reunion in Santa Monica, Calif. Sinatra, who died in 1998, at 82, would have celebrated his 100th birthday on Dec. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/file)

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, we’ll celebrate the music and friendship of ‘The Rat Pack’…. Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.! You’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Sunday Swing Easy’, ‘Summer Wind’ and ‘Drinking Again’, Dean Martin hits including ‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You’, ‘Volare’ and ‘Make the World Go Away’ and Sammy Davis Jr. with ‘Mr. Bojangles’, ‘I’ve Gotta Be Me’ and ‘The Candyman’. Plus performances in Vegas by Sinatra, Martin and Davis, memories and stories from Deana Martin and Tony Oppedisano and a rare conversation with Frank, Dean and Joey Bishop on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson’! It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!