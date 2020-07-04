This Sunday on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier: ‘America the Beautiful’, ‘The House I Live In’, ‘You Will Be My Music’

This Sunday July 5, 2020 morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, you’ll hear classics ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’, ‘It’s a Good Day’, ‘The Girl from Ipanema’, ‘You Will Be My Music’ and patriotic songs ‘The House I Live In’ and ‘America the Beautiful’. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

