This Sunday Morning on The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier: Chicago was ‘Frank’s Kind of Town’!

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, we celebrate Chicago and ‘Frank’s Kind of Town’… where Sinatra spent hours tucked into local clubs and intimate restaurants including Mr. Kelly’s, The Pump Room and Twin Anchors. We’ll talk to Twin Anchors proprietor Paul Tuzi about Sinatra dining at the famous rib joint from through 50’s through the 70’s. Songs include “For the Good Times”, ‘You Make Me Feel So Young’ and ‘Come Fly with Me’. Tune in Sunday at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!

